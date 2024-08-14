Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01), Zacks reports.

Savara Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of SVRA stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.22. 6,586,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244,094. Savara has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $5.70. The firm has a market cap of $583.16 million, a PE ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.61. The company has a current ratio of 14.90, a quick ratio of 14.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SVRA shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Savara from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Savara from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Savara from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Savara from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Savara from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Savara currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.17.

About Savara

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

