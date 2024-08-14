Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth about $551,000. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 264.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 465,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,960,000 after purchasing an additional 6,403 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Stock Up 0.3 %

SLB traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $43.90. 3,219,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,818,646. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.55. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $42.61 and a 52-week high of $62.12. The company has a market cap of $62.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 36.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schlumberger news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $492,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,073,428.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $492,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,073,428.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $216,281.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,956.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 223,779 shares of company stock valued at $11,103,553 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on SLB shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.56.

Get Our Latest Report on Schlumberger

Schlumberger Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.