Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Acquired by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHM. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3,900.0% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 500.0% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.94. 879,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,106. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $62.87 and a 12-month high of $82.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09.
Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile
The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
