SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a growth of 85.4% from the July 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 342,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
SCWorx Stock Up 0.2 %
SCWorx stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.98. 11,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,050,253. SCWorx has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $6.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.89.
SCWorx Company Profile
