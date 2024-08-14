SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a growth of 85.4% from the July 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 342,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

SCWorx Stock Up 0.2 %

SCWorx stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.98. 11,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,050,253. SCWorx has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $6.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.89.

SCWorx Company Profile

SCWorx Corp. develops and markets health care information technology solutions and related services to improve healthcare processes and information flow within hospitals and other healthcare facilities in the United States. The company provides data content and services related to repair, normalization, and interoperability of information for healthcare providers, as well as big data analytics for the healthcare industry.

