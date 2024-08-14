SEA (NYSE:SE) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now has a $90.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $66.00. SEA traded as high as $78.25 and last traded at $77.31, with a volume of 1694748 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.85.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on SEA from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of SEA from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of SEA from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on SEA from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SEA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SEA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.93.

Get SEA alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SEA

Institutional Trading of SEA

SEA Trading Up 4.2 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 121.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 613 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SEA by 63.1% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 654 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in SEA by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $44.64 billion, a PE ratio of 1,497.00 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.36.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. SEA had a return on equity of 0.80% and a net margin of 0.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sea Limited will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

SEA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.