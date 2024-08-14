SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.38 EPS

SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.38, Zacks reports.

SeaStar Medical Price Performance

NASDAQ ICU traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.02. The company had a trading volume of 196,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,704. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.30 and its 200 day moving average is $13.52. The company has a market capitalization of $16.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of -1.07. SeaStar Medical has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $42.92.

SeaStar Medical Company Profile

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation, a medical device company, develops a platform therapy to reduce the consequences of hyperinflammation on vital organs in the United States. The company offers inflammatory response to fend off infections and repair damaged tissue in the body. It is also developing products in various therapeutic areas, including pediatric and adult acute kidney injury on CRRT; cardiorenal syndrome in congestive heart failure; myocardial stunning in end stage renal disease; and hepatorenal syndrome.

