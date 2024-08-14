SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.38 EPS

SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.38, Zacks reports.
SeaStar Medical Price Performance
NASDAQ ICU traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.02. The company had a trading volume of 196,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,704. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.30 and its 200 day moving average is $13.52. The company has a market capitalization of $16.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of -1.07. SeaStar Medical has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $42.92.
SeaStar Medical Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SeaStar Medical
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Brinker International’s Price Dip is an Appetizing Entry Point
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- 3 Stocks That Could Beat the September Blues
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Canopy Growth Stock: Can It Sustain Recent Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for SeaStar Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaStar Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.