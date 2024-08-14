Shaftesbury Capital PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF) Short Interest Update

Shaftesbury Capital PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, an increase of 94.6% from the July 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shaftesbury Capital Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CCPPF remained flat at $1.77 during trading on Wednesday. Shaftesbury Capital has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $1.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.77 and its 200-day moving average is $1.74.
Shaftesbury Capital Company Profile
