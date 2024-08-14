SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Bank of America from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $83.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $76.00 to $83.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, China Renaissance assumed coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $83.81.

SN stock opened at $89.94 on Tuesday. SharkNinja has a 12-month low of $29.42 and a 12-month high of $91.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.66.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. SharkNinja had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SharkNinja will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SharkNinja in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SharkNinja in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in SharkNinja in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in SharkNinja in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SharkNinja during the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. 34.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

