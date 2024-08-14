Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Buys 184 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 13,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1,699.5% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 11,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 11,285 shares during the period. Hendley & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 41,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,862,000 after buying an additional 16,981 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 9,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE PG traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $168.80. The stock had a trading volume of 4,953,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,864,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $141.45 and a 52-week high of $171.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.93 and a 200 day moving average of $163.06. The stock has a market cap of $398.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 17.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.95.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 9,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $1,534,470.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,451.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $1,458,045.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,902,451.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 9,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $1,534,470.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,929 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,451.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,462 shares of company stock valued at $21,238,114. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

