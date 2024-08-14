Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,620 shares during the quarter. Chubb makes up 2.8% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $10,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total transaction of $403,365.49. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,085.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total value of $403,365.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,085.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total value of $193,105.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,295 shares in the company, valued at $10,597,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,845 shares of company stock worth $3,404,515 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of CB stock traded up $4.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $272.17. 1,240,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,644,933. The stock has a market cap of $110.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $263.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.86. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $198.10 and a 1 year high of $277.91.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.34. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.15 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on CB. StockNews.com cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, William Blair cut Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.79.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

