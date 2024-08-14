Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Sells 799 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,940 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. The Cigna Group comprises 2.4% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $8,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CI. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 195.8% during the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,150 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,627,000 after acquiring an additional 21,280 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 9,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,772,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 98,980.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,783 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 101,772 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,475,000 after buying an additional 39,530 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CI. Robert W. Baird began coverage on The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on The Cigna Group from $393.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Baird R W raised The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $384.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In other news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total transaction of $1,654,322.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,773,834.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other The Cigna Group news, Director Elder Granger sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.08, for a total value of $338,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,635.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total transaction of $1,654,322.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,773,834.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,342 shares of company stock worth $2,173,668. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CI traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $334.87. The stock had a trading volume of 621,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,466. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $253.95 and a twelve month high of $365.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $95.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $335.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $340.54.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $60.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 45.98%.

About The Cigna Group

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.