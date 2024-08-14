Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Trading Down 0.3%

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) shares dropped 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $68.91 and last traded at $69.11. Approximately 2,735,977 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 10,372,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.30.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Shopify from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Shopify from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.24.

The firm has a market capitalization of $92.30 billion, a PE ratio of -416.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.32 and a quick ratio of 7.32.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Shopify by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,728 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of Shopify by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,839 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Shopify by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

