Short Interest in BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Decreases By 69.2%

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 69.2% from the July 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BE Semiconductor Industries Stock Up 2.4 %

BE Semiconductor Industries stock traded up $2.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $128.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,907. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.09 and its 200-day moving average is $156.34. BE Semiconductor Industries has a fifty-two week low of $89.16 and a fifty-two week high of $195.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.72 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.10.

Get BE Semiconductor Industries alerts:

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. BE Semiconductor Industries had a return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 28.56%. The business had revenue of $162.73 million for the quarter.

BE Semiconductor Industries Company Profile

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, sale, and service of semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries in China, the United States, Malaysia, Ireland, Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Other Asia Pacific and Europe, and internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BE Semiconductor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BE Semiconductor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.