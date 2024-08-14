Short Interest in Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) Grows By 287.7%

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,700 shares, a growth of 287.7% from the July 15th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Carver Bancorp Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CARV traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.96. 10,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,125. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.11. Carver Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Get Carver Bancorp alerts:

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The savings and loans company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.15 million for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 15.68% and a negative net margin of 7.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Research Report on CARV

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carver Bancorp

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Carver Bancorp stock. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,150 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Calton & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Carver Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing. 18.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carver Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carver Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carver Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.