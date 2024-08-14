Short Interest in CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CDTG) Expands By 111.1%

CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CDTG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 111.1% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CDT Environmental Technology Investment Trading Down 4.7 %

NASDAQ CDTG traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $3.43. 15,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,242. CDT Environmental Technology Investment has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $4.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About CDT Environmental Technology Investment

CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Limited is a waste treatment company which designs, develops, manufactures, sells, installs, operates and maintains sewage treatment systems and provides sewage treatment services. CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Limited is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

