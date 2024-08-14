Short Interest in CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CDTG) Expands By 111.1%

CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CDTG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 111.1% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
CDT Environmental Technology Investment Trading Down 4.7 %
NASDAQ CDTG traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $3.43. 15,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,242. CDT Environmental Technology Investment has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $4.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
About CDT Environmental Technology Investment
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CDT Environmental Technology Investment
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Brinker International’s Price Dip is an Appetizing Entry Point
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- 3 Stocks That Could Beat the September Blues
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Canopy Growth Stock: Can It Sustain Recent Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for CDT Environmental Technology Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDT Environmental Technology Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.