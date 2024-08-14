Short Interest in Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Increases By 278.4%

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 204,700 shares, an increase of 278.4% from the July 15th total of 54,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Central Japan Railway Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Central Japan Railway stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.03. The stock had a trading volume of 94,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,134. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.64. The firm has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.34. Central Japan Railway has a 12-month low of $9.98 and a 12-month high of $13.53.

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Central Japan Railway will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Central Japan Railway

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.

