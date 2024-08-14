Short Interest in China Health Industries Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHHE) Decreases By 80.0%

China Health Industries Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHHE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

China Health Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CHHE stock remained flat at $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday. China Health Industries has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $4.15. The stock has a market cap of $30.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.02 and a beta of -20.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.64.

About China Health Industries

China Health Industries Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells health products. The company operates through three segments: Humankind, HLJ Huimeijia, and Others. The company offers hemp derivative products, such as hemp oil, hemp protein powder, hemp polypeptides, collagen peptides, hemp essence repair lotions, hemp revitalizing essence products, hemp anti-aging brightening eye creams, hemp frozen age nourishing creams, hemp seed beers, and hemp seeds.

