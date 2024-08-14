Short Interest in China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Decreases By 56.9%

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a drop of 56.9% from the July 15th total of 49,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

China Mengniu Dairy Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CIADY traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.35. The company had a trading volume of 30,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,711. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. China Mengniu Dairy has a 1-year low of $15.93 and a 1-year high of $35.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.66 and its 200-day moving average is $20.72.

China Mengniu Dairy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.6052 per share. This is an increase from China Mengniu Dairy’s previous dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th.

About China Mengniu Dairy

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture and distribution of dairy products under the MENGNIU brand in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Liquid Milk Business, Ice Cream Business, Milk Formula Business, and Cheese Business, and Other segments.

