Short Interest in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) Drops By 23.6%

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 292,200 shares, a decrease of 23.6% from the July 15th total of 382,700 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 227,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com lowered Douglas Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Douglas Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLOW traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.75. The company had a trading volume of 196,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,228. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.53 and its 200 day moving average is $24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $617.66 million, a PE ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.17. Douglas Dynamics has a twelve month low of $21.31 and a twelve month high of $32.31.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.48. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $199.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Douglas Dynamics will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Douglas Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Douglas Dynamics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Douglas Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Douglas Dynamics by 20,250.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,849 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Douglas Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Douglas Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

