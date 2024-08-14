Short Interest in Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLIW) Decreases By 95.9%

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLIWGet Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 95.9% from the July 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:DFLIW traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.04. 8,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,481. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.04. Dragonfly Energy has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.18.

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, solar and off-grid residence industries, and industrial and energy storage markets. The company provides lithium power systems comprising solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, accessories, and others.

