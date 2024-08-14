Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Rises By 448.7%

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,700 shares, an increase of 448.7% from the July 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,716 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 35,176 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 1.0% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 122,314 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,110 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE EVT traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.70. The stock had a trading volume of 82,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,712. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 52-week low of $18.70 and a 52-week high of $24.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.14.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Announces Dividend
About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.
