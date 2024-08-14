Short Interest in Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Increases By 400.0%

Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Eiffage Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:EFGSY traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.63. The stock had a trading volume of 313 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,236. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.00. Eiffage has a 52 week low of $17.36 and a 52 week high of $23.54.

About Eiffage

Eiffage SA engages in the construction, property development, urban development, civil engineering, metallic construction, roads, energy systems, and concessions businesses in France and internationally. The company operates through Construction, Infrastructure, Energy Systems, Concessions, and Holding Company segments.

