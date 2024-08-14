Short Interest in Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Increases By 400.0%

Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Eiffage Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:EFGSY traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.63. The stock had a trading volume of 313 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,236. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.00. Eiffage has a 52 week low of $17.36 and a 52 week high of $23.54.
About Eiffage
