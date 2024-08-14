Short Interest in Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Expands By 64.5%

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 64.5% from the July 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Glen Burnie Bancorp

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Glen Burnie Bancorp stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.46% of Glen Burnie Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Glen Burnie Bancorp alerts:

Glen Burnie Bancorp Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Glen Burnie Bancorp stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,905. The company has a market cap of $13.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.63. Glen Burnie Bancorp has a 1-year low of $3.37 and a 1-year high of $8.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.17.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Glen Burnie Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GLBZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.03 million during the quarter. Glen Burnie Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 3.41%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.60%. Glen Burnie Bancorp’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company offers savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, IRA and SEP accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Glen Burnie Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glen Burnie Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.