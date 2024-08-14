Short Interest in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRABW) Increases By 8,300.0%

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRABW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, an increase of 8,300.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Grab Price Performance

GRABW opened at $0.18 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.19. Grab has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $0.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grab

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Grab stock. Altimeter Capital Management LP bought a new position in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRABW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,502,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000. Grab accounts for approximately 0.0% of Altimeter Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

About Grab

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

