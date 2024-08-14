Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJW) Grows By 3,600.0%

Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 3,600.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSJW opened at $25.69 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.07 and a 52 week high of $25.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.40.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd.

