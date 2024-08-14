Short Interest in Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Declines By 92.0%

Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 92.0% from the July 15th total of 64,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.
Lancashire Stock Performance
OTCMKTS LCSHF traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $8.50. 600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,586. Lancashire has a 12 month low of $6.95 and a 12 month high of $8.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.52.
About Lancashire
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Lancashire
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Brinker International’s Price Dip is an Appetizing Entry Point
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- 3 Stocks That Could Beat the September Blues
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Canopy Growth Stock: Can It Sustain Recent Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.