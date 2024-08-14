Short Interest in Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Declines By 92.0%

Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 92.0% from the July 15th total of 64,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Lancashire Stock Performance

OTCMKTS LCSHF traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $8.50. 600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,586. Lancashire has a 12 month low of $6.95 and a 12 month high of $8.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.52.

About Lancashire

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, Australia, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance and Insurance. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

