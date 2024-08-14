Short Interest in Learn CW Investment Co. (NYSE:LCW) Declines By 93.6%

Learn CW Investment Co. (NYSE:LCW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 93.6% from the July 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Learn CW Investment Stock Up 0.1 %

LCW stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,832. Learn CW Investment has a twelve month low of $10.54 and a twelve month high of $11.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.94.

Get Learn CW Investment alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Learn CW Investment

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in Learn CW Investment by 75.9% in the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 806,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,852,000 after purchasing an additional 348,180 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Learn CW Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,753,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Learn CW Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,702,000. Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in Learn CW Investment by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 325,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after buying an additional 181,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crystalline Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Learn CW Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $1,622,000. 55.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Learn CW Investment Company Profile

Learn CW Investment Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for target businesses in the media, entertainment, and technology industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Learn CW Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Learn CW Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.