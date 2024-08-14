Short Interest in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Rises By 49.2%

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,430,000 shares, an increase of 49.2% from the July 15th total of 7,660,000 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magna International

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Magna International by 32.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Magna International by 13.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Magna International by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Magna International by 2,179.2% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magna International in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MGA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Magna International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Magna International from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Magna International from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore dropped their target price on shares of Magna International from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Magna International from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.06.

Magna International Stock Down 0.1 %

MGA traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $39.59. The company had a trading volume of 562,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,954. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.33. Magna International has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $60.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.59.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). Magna International had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Magna International’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Magna International will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magna International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.98%.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

