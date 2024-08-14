Short Interest in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFCP) Declines By 25.0%

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFCP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the July 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

OceanFirst Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OCFCP traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,762. OceanFirst Financial has a fifty-two week low of $22.40 and a fifty-two week high of $25.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.64.

OceanFirst Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.10%.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

