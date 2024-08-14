Short Interest in Rambler Metals and Mining Plc (OTCMKTS:RBMTF) Expands By 1,150.0%

Rambler Metals and Mining Plc (OTCMKTS:RBMTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 1,150.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Rambler Metals and Mining Price Performance
Rambler Metals and Mining has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.07.
Rambler Metals and Mining Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Rambler Metals and Mining
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Brinker International’s Price Dip is an Appetizing Entry Point
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- 3 Stocks That Could Beat the September Blues
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Canopy Growth Stock: Can It Sustain Recent Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Rambler Metals and Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambler Metals and Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.