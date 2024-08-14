Short Interest in Rambler Metals and Mining Plc (OTCMKTS:RBMTF) Expands By 1,150.0%

Rambler Metals and Mining Plc (OTCMKTS:RBMTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 1,150.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Rambler Metals and Mining Price Performance

Rambler Metals and Mining has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.07.

Get Rambler Metals and Mining alerts:

Rambler Metals and Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Rambler Metals and Mining PLC engages in the exploration, development, and mining of copper and gold deposits in Canada. It also explores for silver and cobalt properties. The company's principal project is the 100% owned Ming copper-gold mine located in the Baie Verte Peninsula of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Rambler Metals and Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambler Metals and Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.