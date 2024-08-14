Short Interest in Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Drops By 70.1%

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 70.1% from the July 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 767,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Seven & i Trading Up 0.1 %

OTCMKTS SVNDY traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $11.81. The company had a trading volume of 117,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Seven & i has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $15.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.00 and its 200-day moving average is $11.84.

Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Seven & i had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $17.86 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Seven & i will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seven & i Company Profile

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. operates convenience stores, superstores, department stores, supermarkets, and specialty stores. It operates through six segments: Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department and Specialty Store Operations, Financial Services, and Others.

