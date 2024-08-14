Short Interest in T&D Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDHOY) Decreases By 74.6%

T&D Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDHOY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 74.6% from the July 15th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
T&D Stock Performance
T&D stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.96. The stock had a trading volume of 90,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,666. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.52. T&D has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $9.68.
T&D Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than T&D
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Brinker International’s Price Dip is an Appetizing Entry Point
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- 3 Stocks That Could Beat the September Blues
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Canopy Growth Stock: Can It Sustain Recent Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for T&D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T&D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.