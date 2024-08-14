Short Interest in Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Declines By 25.0%

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Tele2 AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TLTZY traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $5.17. The stock had a trading volume of 229 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.56. Tele2 AB has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $5.20. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.56.

Get Tele2 AB (publ) alerts:

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $678.91 million for the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 12.85%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tele2 AB will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Tele2 AB (publ) Company Profile

Tele2 AB (publ) provides fixed and mobile connectivity, handset related data services, and entertainment services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company offers mobile telephony and data, fixed broadband, fixed telephony, switch and contact center, cloud services, IT services, network services, workplace, video and collaboration, united communications, and security services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tele2 AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tele2 AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.