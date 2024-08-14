Short Interest in TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) Rises By 201.1%

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,562,600 shares, an increase of 201.1% from the July 15th total of 519,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.6 days.
TUI Stock Performance
Shares of TUIFF remained flat at $6.95 during trading hours on Wednesday. TUI has a twelve month low of $4.81 and a twelve month high of $8.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.18.
About TUI
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TUI
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Brinker International’s Price Dip is an Appetizing Entry Point
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- 3 Stocks That Could Beat the September Blues
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Canopy Growth Stock: Can It Sustain Recent Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for TUI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TUI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.