Short Interest in TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) Rises By 201.1%

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,562,600 shares, an increase of 201.1% from the July 15th total of 519,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.6 days.

TUI Stock Performance

Shares of TUIFF remained flat at $6.95 during trading hours on Wednesday. TUI has a twelve month low of $4.81 and a twelve month high of $8.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.18.

About TUI

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Royalton, Mora, RIU Hotels & Resorts, Robinson, TUI Blue, TUI Magic Life, Atlantica Hotels & Resorts, Grupotel, Iberotel, Akra Hotels, TUI Suneo, and AQI brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses.

