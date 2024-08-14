Short Interest in Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Drops By 28.6%

Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,600 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the July 15th total of 55,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 773,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Umicore Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:UMICY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.09. The company had a trading volume of 520,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,871. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.84. Umicore has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $6.90.

Umicore Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Umicore’s payout ratio is currently 40.18%.

Umicore Company Profile

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company in Belgium, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, and Africa. It operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment provides automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy-duty diesel applications, including on-road and non-road vehicles; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and produces precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries, as well as fuel cell applications.

