Short Interest in Wendel (OTCMKTS:WNDLF) Declines By 80.0%

Wendel (OTCMKTS:WNDLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Wendel Stock Performance
Shares of Wendel stock remained flat at $94.04 during trading on Wednesday. Wendel has a twelve month low of $72.85 and a twelve month high of $104.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.77.
Wendel Company Profile
