Short Interest in Western Asset Bond ETF (NASDAQ:WABF) Declines By 50.0%

Western Asset Bond ETF (NASDAQ:WABF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Western Asset Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of WABF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.16. The stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,147. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.44. Western Asset Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.70 and a twelve month high of $26.21.

Western Asset Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1189 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. This is a boost from Western Asset Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Western Asset Bond ETF Company Profile

The Western Asset Bond ETF (WABF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a portfolio comprised of USD-denominated debt instruments and fixed income securities of various maturities, with limited exposure to high yield, emerging market debts, and structured securities.

