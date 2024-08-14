Short Interest in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ:WCBR) Decreases By 50.7%

WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ:WCBR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decline of 50.7% from the July 15th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 972.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 259,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,654,000 after purchasing an additional 235,321 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 16.2% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 84,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 11,764 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 16.3% during the second quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 21,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its position in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 15.4% during the first quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 20,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $406,000.

WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:WCBR traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.17. 26,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,590. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.14. The company has a market cap of $106.97 million, a PE ratio of 46.77 and a beta of 0.85. WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund has a 12-month low of $18.43 and a 12-month high of $29.31.

WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (WCBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree Team8 Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks an index of developed market companies primarily involved in cybersecurity and security-oriented technology. WCBR was launched on Jan 28, 2021 and is managed by WisdomTree.

