Shoshana Shendelman Sells 119,591 Shares of Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Stock

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) CEO Shoshana Shendelman sold 119,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $709,174.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,690,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,816,675.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shoshana Shendelman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 12th, Shoshana Shendelman sold 300,000 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $1,794,000.00.

On Thursday, June 6th, Shoshana Shendelman sold 61,795 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $266,954.40.

Applied Therapeutics Stock Down 3.7 %

APLT traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.92. 879,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,502,755. Applied Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $9.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.04. The stock has a market cap of $676.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on APLT shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is AT-007 (also called govorestat) that has completed phase 3 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids, for treating enzyme sorbitol dehydrogenase, and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

