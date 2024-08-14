SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Hits New 12-Month High at $11.75

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.75 and last traded at $11.72, with a volume of 4413674 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.43.
SIGA Technologies Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $851.34 million, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.59.
SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.81 million for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a net margin of 48.55% and a return on equity of 51.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SIGA Technologies, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SIGA Technologies
About SIGA Technologies
SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
