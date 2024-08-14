SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Hits New 12-Month High at $11.75

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.75 and last traded at $11.72, with a volume of 4413674 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.43.

SIGA Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $851.34 million, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.59.

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.81 million for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a net margin of 48.55% and a return on equity of 51.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SIGA Technologies, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SIGA Technologies

About SIGA Technologies

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in SIGA Technologies by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in SIGA Technologies by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in SIGA Technologies by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in SIGA Technologies by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in SIGA Technologies by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,829 shares during the last quarter. 55.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

