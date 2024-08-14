Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Silgan from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $59.00 target price (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Silgan in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Silgan from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Silgan from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silgan presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of SLGN opened at $49.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Silgan has a 12-month low of $38.11 and a 12-month high of $52.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.67.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 5.24%. Silgan’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Silgan will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

In related news, VP Stacey J. Mcgrath sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $78,464.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,714.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Silgan by 256.6% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Silgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Silgan by 2,838.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Silgan by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Silgan by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

