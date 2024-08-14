Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI) Trading Down 6.4%

Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.55 and last traded at $12.56. Approximately 25,699 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 425,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.42.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Sinclair from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $18.14.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.29. The company has a market cap of $855.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.38 and its 200 day moving average is $13.50.

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.40. Sinclair had a positive return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $829.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.09) EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sinclair, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Sinclair’s payout ratio is -14.04%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBGI. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sinclair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sinclair during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Sinclair by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Sinclair by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Sinclair by 1,039.0% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, provides content on local television stations and digital platforms in the United States. It operates through two segments, Local Media and Tennis. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, original networks, and content; provides free-over-the-air programming and live local sporting events on its stations; distributes its content to multi-channel video programming distributors in exchange for contractual fees; and produces local and original news programs.

