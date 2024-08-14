SIR Royalty Income Fund (SRV.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 16th

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 16th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.

SIR Royalty Income Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of SRV.UN traded down C$0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$12.59. 900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,770. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.84. SIR Royalty Income Fund has a 52 week low of C$11.40 and a 52 week high of C$17.00. The company has a market cap of C$105.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 2.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Lembit Janes acquired 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$11.50 per share, with a total value of C$31,050.00. Insiders own 28.17% of the company’s stock.

About SIR Royalty Income Fund

SIR Royalty Income Fund, through SIR Royalty Limited Partnership, owns SIR's restaurants in Canada. The company operates concept restaurants under the Jack Astor's Bar and Grill, Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar, and Canyon Creek Chop House; and signature restaurant brands under the Reds Wine Tavern, Reds Midtown Tavern, Reds Square One, and The Loose Moose brands.

