Sky Investment Group LLC Has $3.91 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Sky Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 66,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJH traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.04. 6,203,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,021,303. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.66 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $62.86.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

