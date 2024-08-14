Sky Investment Group LLC Sells 571 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sky Investment Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,537 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 27.8% during the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 26,042 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $14,467,000 after buying an additional 5,659 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 3,590.7% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the software company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the software company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 58.9% during the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 275,963 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $153,308,000 after purchasing an additional 102,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. grew its holdings in Adobe by 2.0% during the second quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 11,607 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $4.57 on Wednesday, hitting $539.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,915,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,323,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $239.34 billion, a PE ratio of 48.50, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $433.97 and a 12-month high of $638.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $533.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $523.98.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Adobe from $653.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $601.38.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total value of $138,734.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,897.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total transaction of $13,602,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,576,802.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total value of $138,734.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,897.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,523 shares of company stock worth $14,994,277. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

