Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Hits New 52-Week High at $86.88

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $86.88 and last traded at $85.80, with a volume of 7220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SKY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Skyline Champion from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.75.

Skyline Champion Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $627.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.39 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Skyline Champion

In other Skyline Champion news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 10,042 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total value of $704,145.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,314,011.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Skyline Champion news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 10,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $704,145.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,314,011.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Erin Mulligan Nelson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.18, for a total transaction of $83,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,040.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,538 shares of company stock worth $1,783,616. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skyline Champion

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion during the fourth quarter worth about $34,476,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 669,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,385,000 after acquiring an additional 211,099 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,383,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 736,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,691,000 after acquiring an additional 136,071 shares during the period. Finally, Forge First Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,398,000.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

See Also

