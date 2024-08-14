SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Shares Acquired by Shikiar Asset Management Inc.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 211,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,550 shares during the period. SLM comprises approximately 1.2% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SLM were worth $4,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SLM. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SLM by 1,812.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 55,391 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 52,494 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SLM by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 101,498 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of SLM during the 4th quarter worth about $1,216,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of SLM by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SLM during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Get SLM alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on SLM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of SLM from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

SLM Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:SLM traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.67. 1,001,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,904,538. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.00. SLM Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.26 and a fifty-two week high of $23.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.17.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.32. SLM had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The firm had revenue of $783.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. SLM’s payout ratio is currently 13.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SLM news, Director Robert S. Strong sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $102,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,294,811.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SLM Company Profile

(Free Report)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.