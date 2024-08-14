Smog Price Reaches $0.0247 on Major Exchanges (SMOG)

Smog (SMOG) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One Smog token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0247 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Smog has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Smog has a market capitalization of $19.02 million and $194,593.82 worth of Smog was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Smog

Smog’s genesis date was February 6th, 2024. Smog’s total supply is 1,399,999,968 tokens and its circulating supply is 770,000,000 tokens. Smog’s official Twitter account is @smogtoken. The official website for Smog is smogtoken.com/en.

Smog Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Smog (SMOG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Smog has a current supply of 1,399,999,968 with 778,999,968 in circulation. The last known price of Smog is 0.02451123 USD and is up 0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $165,635.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://smogtoken.com/en.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smog directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smog should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smog using one of the exchanges listed above.

