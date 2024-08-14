Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

OTCMKTS:SCGLY opened at $4.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.21. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $6.11.

Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, corporates, and institutional clients in Europe and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. It offers retail banking services, such as consumer credit, vehicle leasing and fleet management, online banking, wealth management, and equipment and vendor finance services; and insurance products, including home, vehicle, family, health, and mortgage insurance.

