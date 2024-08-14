Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) Short Interest Update

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 360,900 shares, an increase of 49.2% from the July 15th total of 241,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sohu.com

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Athos Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Sohu.com during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Sohu.com by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,152 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 48,435 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,074 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 7,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 1,973.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,063 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.02% of the company’s stock.

Sohu.com Stock Performance

Sohu.com stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.09. 43,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,129. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.12 and its 200-day moving average is $11.91. The firm has a market cap of $498.72 million, a PE ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 1.19. Sohu.com has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $16.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sohu.com ( NASDAQ:SOHU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The information services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $139.39 million for the quarter. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 9.00% and a negative return on equity of 7.34%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Sohu.com Company Profile

Sohu.com Limited engages in the provision of online media, video, and game products and services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in China. It operates through two segments: Sohu and Changyou. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, as well as ifox, a video application for PC.

